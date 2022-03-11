Covid Toscana, the bulletin today 11 March: 3,938 new infections, 18 deaths – Chronicle

Florence, 11 March 2022 – Covid Tuscanyi new cases sign in today 11 March in the region, they are 3,938. The figure emerges from a total of 26,344 tests of which 6,599 molecular swabs and 19,745 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.95% (59.7% on first diagnoses).

Covid Tuscany 11 March 2022

All the indicators, even today, they are growing with an increase in infections of over 40% in direct comparison with a week ago. The resumption of the epidemic curve is also confirmed by theincreased test demand. Last Friday, on the other hand, there were 2,751 confirmed cases compared to 24,450 swabs. As a result, the rate of new positives reached 11.25 and 52.5%, respectively. Turning to vaccinationsrise to 8,729,047 the doses of anti-Covid preparations administered so far of which 2,317,642 booster doses.

Positivity rate

Today 6,599 molecular swabs and 19,745 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.9% were positive. On the other hand, 6,595 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 59.7% were positive. The currently positive are today 26,447, + 4.5% compared to yesterday.

Hospitalization and intensive care

There are 686 hospitalized patients (30 fewer than yesterday), of which 42 are in intensive care (1 fewer).

18 dead

Today there are 18 new deaths: 8 men and 10 women with an average age of 84.6 years. With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 10 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Arezzo, 2 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto. 9,202 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,916 in Florence, 774 in Prato, 834 in Pistoia, 613 in Massa Carrara, 861 in Lucca, 974 in Pisa, 672 in Livorno, 626 in Arezzo, 476 in Siena, 337 in Grosseto, 119 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The contagion map

There are 257,348 total cases to date a Florence (814 more than yesterday), 65,988 a lawn (115 more), 73.795 a Pistoia (234 more), 41,246 a Mass (211 more), 90,420 a Lucca (562 more), 101,498 a Pisa (397 more), 75,758 a Livorno (429 more), 80,483 ad Arezzo (409 more), 58,194 a Siena (429 more), 43,490 a Grosseto (338 more).