Covid Toscana today, April 29 bulletin: 3,639 new cases. Here are the data – Chronicle

Florence, April 29, 2022 – Covid Tuscanyi new contagthe registrat1o today, April 29in the region are 3.639. The figure emerges from a total of 22,610 test carried out including 3,804 molecular swabs and 18,806 rapid tests. THEL rate of positivity it stops at 16.09% of the total swabs and at 75.2% in relation to the first diagnoses. Both the absolute number of infections and the incidence with respect to the number of tests undergo one flexion compared to last Friday. Seven days ago, in fact, 4,464 cases had been confirmed compared to 25,307 tests. The positivity rate, on the other hand, reached 17.64 and 78.4%. Turning to vaccinationsthe doses administered since the beginning of the campaign rose to 8,886,456: 3,811 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, from Sunday May 1st change the rules up green pass And masks. If the green certification is no longer needed, except for entering hospitals and RSA, the masks will be mandatory until the end of the school year, within the schoolsfor pupils and students over 6 years, and until June 15 in the health sector, hospitals and rsain the public transport local and long distance, in the professional firmsin the cinema And theaters and in indoor sporting events.

In all other workplaces, without distinction between public and private, the mask will only be strongly recommended. So, even if it is not a ‘free bomb for everyone’ from Sunday there will still be a relaxation of the anti-contagion measures.

New positive mean age

The average age of 3,639 new positives today is approximately 46 years (16% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

Swabs processed and positivity rate

Today 3,804 molecular swabs and 18,806 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.1% were positive. On the other hand, 4,837 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular buffer, excluding the control swabs), of which 75.2% were positive. The currently positive are 51,614 today, + 4.7% compared to yesterday.

Hospitalization and intensive care

The hospitalized are 655 (14 fewer than yesterday), of which 21 in intensive care (2 fewer).

8 dead

Today there are 8 new deaths: 7 men and one woman with an average age of 78.3 years. With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 1 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena. 9,842 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,101 in Florence, 821 in Prato, 887 in Pistoia, 644 in Massa Carrara, 918 in Lucca, 1,064 in Pisa, 719 in Livorno, 649 in Arezzo, 526 in Siena, 379 in Grosseto, 134 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The contagion in the region

There are 305,340 total cases to date a Florence (1,007 more than yesterday), 75,541 a Lawn (202 more), 88,068 a Pistoia (267 more), 53.608 a Mass (192 more), 114,957 BC Lucca (346 more), 125,255 a Pisa (449 more), 96,705 BC Livorno (369 more), 100,332 ad Arezzo (303 more), 76,269 a Siena (307 more), 58,000 a Grosseto (197 more).

