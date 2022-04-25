Covid Toscana, today’s April 25 bulletin: 1,504 infections – Chronicle

Florence, 25 April 2022 – Covid Tuscanyi new cases from coronavirus emerged in the last 24 hours in the region are 1,504. The data emerges from a total of 7,809 tests carried out, of which 2,625 molecular swabs and 5,184 rapid tests. The rate of new positives it is 19.26% (67.5% on first diagnoses).

Compared to yesterday, the new cases have more than halved (they were 3,403) but on about a third of the swabs performed (at the previous detection there were 20,310 tests of which 4,057 molecular swabs and 16,253 rapid tests) therefore the ratio between positives and swabs rises by 2.5 points (yesterday it was lower at 16.76%). While at the national level, again yesterday, the cases detected were 56,263 with 79 deaths.

As for the vaccinationthe doses administered up to today, April 25, are 8.875.007. 3,403 cases were registered in Tuscany yesterday.

Read also:

Monoclonal anti covid use

Meanwhile, the use of anti Covid monoclonals is growing, while that of antivirals is decreasing, but these days (starting from 21 April) can be prescribed by family doctors and collected in pharmacies. To see what will happen with the new prescribing process, it will take a few more days but in the meantime the infections are falling and the situation in hospitals, according to data from Agenas, continues to improve with a reduction in the admissions of Covid patients in non-critical area wards, which now they are employed at 15%, and with a stable situation of intensive care still at 4%. THE

The graphs infn.it: