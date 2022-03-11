Covid: Toti, Liguria awaits minister order for white zone – Liguria

(ANSA) – GENOA, 11 MAR – “We have reached the white zone thresholds two weeks ago and we are awaiting the Minister’s ordinance certifying the achievement of this risk area. However, attention is always needed – concludes Toti – because transmissibility of the virus is not yet under control “. This was announced by the president of the Liguria Region and councilor for health Giovanni Toti “The epidemiological picture – continues the general manager of Alisa Ansaldi – is instead characterized by an increase in the incidence, even if what matters most, as we have been saying for some time, are the values ​​related to hospital pressure. In particular, the data that most early represents this indicator is that of the number of new daily admissions to hospitals. After reaching the maximum level in the second half of January with 87 average daily cases in the week, we have reached the point lowest at the turn of February and March with 20 cases. The increase this week has led to an average of about 30 cases per day. We have therefore implemented surveillance and are trying to identify any clusters in hospitals. One effect of this rebound of the Covid is that the number of patients on average intensity is basically stable and around 250 units “. (HANDLE).

