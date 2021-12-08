Covid, Tottenham against Rennes only have 10 first team players available. Conte: “I’m upset” – Corriere.it

Coronavirus outbreak in the London team that will be able to play the Conference League match only by resorting to the Primavera team

There are ten left. Not enough in theory to play Thursday with Rennes in Conference League without having to add players from the Primavera (at least 13 players are needed, including a goalkeeper), but not even in the league. The situation of the Tottenham on the Covid front the most serious for what concerns the European teams. Antonio Conte, Spurs coach, confirmed today that eight players and five staff members tested positive for the coronavirus following an outbreak in the club and confirmation of possible other cases is expected. Taking into account the injured players there are only 10 players from the first team available Spring, keeping for two separate bubbles, which would inevitably be broken on the field and on the bench at the time of the match. According to what several British newspapers underline, the whole team coached by the Italian coach would have received the double dose of the vaccine, but it would not have been enough to avoid the outbreak of a real outbreak. THE rapid tests carried out on Monday would have provided conflicting data: some negativities would have become positives after a second finding and for this reason more reliable molecular tests have been made, the results of which have come out today.

It is impossible to talk about football today. The last situation has very upset me. The serious situation. There is a big infection. We are preparing for the match against Rennes, but very difficult. Once again at the end of the session, one player (tested) positive, another staff member positive, tomorrow, who knows, he explained With you. Now we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don’t know what will happen, added Conte visibly upset, stating that no one in the club should risk bringing the virus home to their families. However, the coach did not explicitly ask for the match to be postponed Rennes. UEFA will take a decision on the matter at the last minute, but at the moment the game is being played. Every day we have an extra positive – the words of Conte -. We are all a little scared. Players have their families, why do we have to risk it? Today two more positives. And who will be tomorrow? The? We cannot know. Better me than the players, that’s for sure, but that’s not fair. Meanwhile, to protect itself, the company has asked for a postponement of Sunday’s Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion. The regulation of the Premier League in fact, it allows you to request and obtain a referral in these cases.

