Covid, Tottenham-Rennes will not be played: now Uefa decides

The Conference League match between Tottenham and Rennes, postponed following the Covid outbreak within Antonio Conte’s club, will never be played. The decision was communicated by UEFA, according to which, after having sought in collaboration with the teams “a viable solution to reschedule the match, in order to ensure that the group stage could be completed”, he had to note that “despite all efforts, it was not possible to find a solution that would work for both clubs. ”