Covid, Tottenham-Rennes will not be played: now Uefa decides
The highest body of European football has announced that it has failed “despite efforts” to “find a solution that could work for both clubs”
The Conference League match between Tottenham and Rennes, postponed following the Covid outbreak within Antonio Conte’s club, will never be played. The decision was communicated by UEFA, according to which, after having sought in collaboration with the teams “a viable solution to reschedule the match, in order to ensure that the group stage could be completed”, he had to note that “despite all efforts, it was not possible to find a solution that would work for both clubs. ”
The decision
What happens now? “The match can no longer be played and the matter will be referred to the control, ethical and disciplinary body of UEFA, which will make a decision”. The match was decisive for the fate of Group G of the Conference League: Tottenham are third with 7 points, but by beating Rennes they would have overtaken Vitesse (equal points, best goal difference) and would have qualified for the next phase.
11 December – 10:41
