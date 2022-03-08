Covid, towards the extension of the health personnel working in Sicily

We are moving towards the extension of the contracts for the medical, health and administrative staff who in recent months have worked at the structures against Covid in Sicily. This is what emerged this morning in the VI Commission (Health) of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, where, responding to a specific request from the Northern League deputy Marianna Caronia, the commissioner Ruggero Razza affirmed that by the middle of the month, after a new confrontation with the Commission and on the basis of the indications from the State-Regions Conference, the Regional Council will adopt a provision for the extension of contracts, aimed at continuing the activities of contrasting and preventing Covid-19, in particular the tracing of positives, screening through swabs, the administration of vaccines, the activity of Usca.

Satisfaction with what was reported by the councilor was expressed by Caronia herself who stressed that «the wealth of skills and professionalism acquired in two years of the pandemic cannot be lost and the level of attention must still be kept high with respect to the possible resurgence of the virus. ” Caronia also asked the Councilor to prepare a plan for the gradual return to normal functionality of the Covid departments, in the presence of the decline in the number of positives and above all symptomatic. “In these two years – said the deputy of the League – the pandemic has forced to overshadow many health and hospital activities, with a negative impact on the quality of care for thousands of citizens, especially those belonging to more fragile categories and suffering from chronic diseases. Without prejudice to the fact that the emergency cannot be considered over, at the same time it is essential to go beyond the current setting, to guarantee care for all with adequate planning of the use of the facilities and staff “.

“The decision to extend the contract to the medical, health and administrative staff still engaged in the fight against Covid was positive. They are young people who, on the front line, have worked hard to face the emergency “, say Luisella Lionti and Enzo Tango, secretaries of Uil and Uil Fpl Sicily, who add:” We hope that all necessary measures will be taken to definitively stabilize the health personnel also respecting the directives of the new plan developed by the councilor for the Race branch which provides for a reform of territorial medicine in Sicily. Precisely this staff can be used in a structured way. We look forward to the confrontation – conclude Lionti and Tango – reiterating that, for Uil, the process will be completed only when all the workers are stabilized “.

