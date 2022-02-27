Covid traffic light is still yellow in CDMX; is close to green while increasing vaccination against Covid

Lto coronavirus pandemic It has not finished, so the epidemiological traffic light in Mexico City will remain yellow from February 28 to March 6. However, fortunately, infections have decreased and it is very close to going green, according to information from the capital’s government.

Among the good news is that in this week that is about to end a vaccination record was established in two days, when 216 thousand doses were applied of the vaccine among the population, which represents a great advance in the fight and protection against Covid-19.

What color is the CDMX Covid traffic light in and why?



Mexico City will stay yellow within the epidemiological traffic light February 28 to March 6.

Until when is it known if the CDMX returns to the green traffic light?



One more week we will have to wait to see how the pandemic evolves, with its infections and ah determine the change in the color of the traffic light.

How is the vaccination against Covid 19 going in CDMX?



Eduardo Clark García Dobarganes, Government Director of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), reported that vaccination in people older than 15 years bears the following numbers:

103% first dose

97% complete scheme

72% reinforcement

When do new dates open for stragglers?



Between February 25 and 26 all Latecomers can attend to get vaccinated at the 10 locations those who are attending the group of 18 to 29 years. If this were not enough, next Wednesday some venues will be set up for the laggards.

