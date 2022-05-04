Covid treatment, Bassetti: “Here are all the drugs available and when to use them”

When it comes to Covid “we must not forget one thing: for 99% this is an infection that limits itself and therefore basically it must be managed as such. Some say ‘you left us at home and killed us’. It’s not absolutely true. This is a viral infection and it is very important to avoid ‘overtreatment’, that is, to treat it with too many drugs “. To explain this to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, taking stock of the treatments available today, from symptomatic drugs to anti-Covid pills for those most at risk.

“Many have argued that in Italy things are worse than elsewhere because there is no access to home care. It is not true – says the expert – It cannot be said that it is the fault of our way of handling patients. Also because “, if there are 130-140 Covid deaths per day,” it is simply a problem of how we count our deaths today in Italy. “In any case, today there are steps you can take when in the presence of a Sars-CoV-2 infection the first symptoms begin and are managed at home. Different options, depending on the patient.

“Currently, for purely home management, that is, for the person who becomes ill with Covid, is vaccinated and does not have any type of risk factor for progressing to a serious disease, what are the symptomatic drugs are used“, and this phase” cannot be managed anywhere in the world in a different way from this “, assures the infectious disease specialist.” A 50-year-old – is the example used by Bassetti – who has no underlying disease and is vaccinated with three doses, is managed with anti-inflammatory drugs. There are those who use ibuprofen, there are those who use Oki *, some aspirin, some tachipirina. This in the presence of a few symptoms, fever, a little cough “.

Then, adds Bassetti, “if the person is at home and has respiratory failure – in detail, a saturation that drops, but without being in a condition of having to go to hospital – can be managed with cortisone, if there is a major deficit. In the presence of risk factors for pulmonary thromboembolism, it can possibly be treated withheparin. A antibiotic only in some very selected cases of patients at risk of having bacterial problems, such as people with chronic bronchitis, perhaps with emphysema, who have already had numerous pneumonia. This is what happens in patients without major risk factors. “

Instead “those people who are at high risk of progressing to a serious diseasefor example the 75-year-old even if vaccinated who maybe takes the tablet for the pressure, or the person with leukemia or tumor, or even the very obese, fall within the criteria in which the so-called oral antivirals“In the new course these drugs can be prescribed by general practitioners,” even if personally I am not of the idea that they will change things much “, remarks the expert.” These people at risk, however, can do molnupiravir, or Paxlovid *, or be treated on an outpatient basis or day hospital in hospital with remdesivir via drip. It remains, but with Omicron it is more difficult, and especially with Omicron 2, the possibility of monoclonals, which however generally require you to come to the hospital one day, get an IV and go home “.

This oral antiviral tool can become very useful if used in cases where it is needed, “not for everyone”, points out Bassetti, who however warns: “But we must stay be careful with oral antivirals, because – as happens with antibiotics – the risk of having resistance is very high. If they are used too much or badly, the risk of preselecting resistors becomes very high “.

In the next future “there will be many new drugs – Bassetti anticipates – other new antivirals are being studied and therefore the therapeutic armamentarium will certainly be enriched in order to treat these infections even at home with oral drugs. In my opinion – he explains – the future will be to use oral antivirals when they are needed, not for everyone. If used correctly, they could become very useful. “