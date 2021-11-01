Covid, Trieste: boom in cases and hospital admissions after no Green pass parades

Riccardi: “We are very worried”



“The accesses of cases are increasing every day. This morning we are at ten Covid routes, when last week we were at zero. We have the admissions stopped in the emergency room because we do not find a bed”, added the director of the emergency room. The non-intensive hospital wards dedicated to positive patients are, in fact, saturated.

The deputy governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Riccardo Riccardi said he was “very worried”.

Intensive care: 90% no vax and young patients



Meanwhile, in order to try to cope with this first emergency of beds, the Julian-Isonzo University Healthcare Authority would be transforming the Rehabilitation facility into a new infectious wing to have 11 new beds. As regards the situation of intensive care, at the moment there are still 12 free places with patients who are 90% no vax and young people. According to epidemiologist Fabio Barbone, who leads the Friuli Venezia Giulia anti Covid task force, this surge in cases in Trieste would be the effect of the no Green pass demonstrations that took place in the city, starting in particular from 15 October, where the demonstrators have paraded through the city without respecting the sanitary measures, singing and shouting “elbow to elbow, without mask, spending a lot of time together”.

Trieste, as mentioned, records the most important Covid-19 outbreak in Friuli Venezia Giulia, with 256 positives per 100 thousand inhabitants since Friday 22 October: the highest figure in Italy. This peak determines an incidence in Friuli Venezia Giulia of 97 / 100,000, the highest value since April 27 and the second in the country after the province of Bolzano.

Covid, Trieste prefect: “We risk the yellow zone”



According to the prefect of the city Valerio Valenti “the risk of the yellow zone is upon us”. “This will be the real limit to freedom of expression. If we continue like this, then the demonstrations will have to be organized in another way”, he added, commenting on the surge in infections due to the no Green pass demonstrations of recent weeks in Trieste. However, Valenti specified, despite the increase in infections, the “freedom to demonstrate must be preserved”.