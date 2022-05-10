Covid Tuscany 10 May: 3 thousand cases, over 40 thousand at home in quarantine – Chronicle

Florence, 10 May 2022 – There are 3,325 coronavirus positives that the Tuscan report indicates during the day of 10 May. A testimony of how the virus still runs among people, although its effects and symptoms are significantly lower than those of even a few months ago.

Most people are at home with a cold and cough, but with manageable symptoms at home, without the clogging of the hospitals which has been the specter to be afraid of since the arrival of the first variant and then from the advent of the delta. But in the meantime there are about 40 thousand Tuscans currently at home because they are positive. To be precise they are 41.954.

Fourth dose of vaccine? It’s a possibility, what we know / Many cases of reinfection, that’s why

There are 311,813 total cases to date a Florence (804 more than yesterday), 77,124 a Lawn (240 more), 89.997 a Pistoia (264 more), 54,903 a Mass (177 more), 117,461 a Lucca (315 more), 128,552 BC Pisa (422 more), 99.304 a Livorno (316 more), 102,449 ad Arezzo (292 more), 78,444 a Siena (302 more), 59,524 a Grosseto (193 more).

The number of those who have to be hospitalized due to covid remains under control. The hospitalized are 512 (17 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 more).

There are 9 new deaths: 3 men and 6 women with an average age of 84.8 years (5 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa).

The average age of more than three thousand new positives today is 46 years old. The age group between 50 and 59 is currently the most under attack from covid in Tuscany. In fact, in the last 24 hours there are 595 infections, 17.9% of today’s total, in this age range. The 40-49 year old group follows with 491 infected and 14.8% of the total. The percentage of infected children and adolescents is very low. We are around 4-6% of the total.

In the last 24 hours, the swabs have settled about 20,515: of these 2,742 molecular swabs and 17,773 rapid tests. The trend of a reduced number of tampons therefore continues. What remains constant is the positive rate on the first swabs, a rate that remains very high: on this Tuesday 10 May it is 72.1%.

Although the curve is slowly declining, in absolute terms that of Wednesday 10 May, the 3325 new positivesis a rather high figure: Tuscany did not exceed three thousand positives in one day for a week, exactly from Tuesday 3 May, when the positives had been 3620.

The fourth dose of vaccine for everyone, not only, is a hot topic for the frail and the elderly, as it happens now. Fourth dose that could be carried out between September and October, when experts expect a return of the infections. The possibility of the fourth dose is being studied, the president of the Region also spoke about it Eugenio Giani, but at the moment it is only a possibility. More will be known in the coming weeks.