Covid Tuscany 4 April, 1,640 new infections. The deaths are 22 – Chronicle

Florence, April 4, 2022 – COVID-19the data of the infections recorded for today, April 4, by the Tuscany Region are 1,640 more than yesterday when the infections were 3882 compared to 25,959 tests carried out.

The big picture

In Tuscany there are 999,397 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,640 more than yesterday (669 confirmed with molecular swab and 971 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 941,044 (94.2% of total cases). Today they were executed 4,171 molecular swabs and 6,899 rapid antigenic swabs, of which 14.8% were positive. I am instead 3,277 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 50% were positive. The current positives are 48,807 today, -3.7% compared to yesterday. THE hospitalized there are 934 (43 more than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (7 more). Today 22 new ones are registered deaths: 11 men and 11 women with an average age of 80.7 years.

As for the vaccination campaign 8,826,994 vaccines are administered in Tuscany.

The contagion map

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (669 confirmed with molecular swab and 971 by rapid antigenic test). There are 281,269 total cases to date a Florence (355 more than yesterday), 70,523 a lawn (76 more), 80,682 in Pistoia (139 more), 47,846 a Mass (101 more), 105,273 a Lucca (196 more), 113,834 a Pisa (133 more), 87,043 a Livorno (213 more), 91,893 ad Arezzo (136 more), 68,460 in Siena (139 more), 52,019 a Grosseto (152 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

The provinces of notification with the higher rate are Florence with 28,171 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 27,798, Lucca with 27,418, la lower Grosseto with 23,879.

In isolation

Overall, 47,873 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,917 fewer than yesterday, minus 3.9%).

The hospitalizations

The people admitted to the beds dedicated to Covid patients today are a total of 934 (43 more than yesterday, up 4.8%), 43 in intensive care (7 more than yesterday, plus 19.4%).

The deaths

Today there are 22 new deaths: 11 men and 11 women with an average age of 80.7 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 9 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Pistoia, 2 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Arezzo, 4 in Siena, 2 in Grosseto.

The healings

The total number of people healed are 941,044 (3,492 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 941,044 (3,492 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

