Covid Tuscany April 13: positive and hospitalizations drop, but the virus circulates quickly

Florence, 13 April 2022 – The high circulation of the Covid in Tuscany, with 4,011 new positives detected in the last 24 hours against 26,109 tests (of which 5,419 molecular swabs and 20,690 rapid tests). It is the net positivity rate, ie the one calculated on the first diagnoses, that indicates the strong viral circulation: 71.6% positive on the first diagnoses, while the overall positivity rate is 15.3%. The currently positive they are today 49,995, -0.3% compared to yesterday.

There are 290,705 total cases to date a Florence (997 more than yesterday), 72,497 a Lawn (210 more), 83,670 a Pistoia (276 more), 50,424 a Massa-Carrara (257 more), 109,316 a Lucca (397 more), 118,311 a Pisa (492 more), 90,804 a Livorno (422 more), 95,402 ad Arezzo (358 more), 71,686 a Siena (361 more), 54,487 BC Grosseto (241 more).

The healed are 4,170: they grow by 0.4% and reach 978,208 (94.3% of total cases).

The hospitalized are 809 (36 fewer than yesterday), of which 35 in intensive care (3 fewer).

Unfortunately there are fourteen deaths to be registered: 1 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Arezzo, 3 in Siena, 5 in Grosseto, 1 outside Tuscany.

9,654 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,039 in Florence, 810 in Prato, 869 in Pistoia, 629 in Massa Carrara, 906 in Lucca, 1,036 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 643 in Arezzo, 519 in Siena, 370 in Grosseto, 128 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

Overall, 49,186 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (137 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.3%).

The average age of 4,011 new positives today is approximately 44 years (17% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

