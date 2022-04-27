Covid Tuscany April 27: 5,653 new cases, hospitalizations drop – Chronicle

Florence, April 27, 2022 – The good news in Covid bulletin today for the Tuscany is the descent of the hospitalizations, 25 less, with intensive care stable at 23 hospitalized. Less good is the indication of circulation of the virus which remains very strong: in the last 24 hours the net positive rate (ie calculated on the subjects who had a swab and not on the swabs performed in total) is 81.8%, while the “gross” rate of positives is 16 04%.

The currently positive they are 50,109 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday.

The new infections registered today are 5,653 compared to 35,248 tests (3,573 molecular swabs and 31,675 rapid tests). New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total.

Today there are 13 deaths: 10 men and 3 women with an average age of 82 years. Regarding the province of residence, the 13 people who died are: 7 in Florence, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 1 in Grosseto.

9,825 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,100 in Florence, 820 in Prato, 883 in Pistoia, 642 in Massa Carrara, 916 in Lucca, 1,060 in Pisa, 718 in Livorno, 648 in Arezzo, 525 in Siena, 379 in Grosseto, 134 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The healed are 5,716: they grow by 0.6% and reach 1,027,294 (94.5% of total cases).

There are 303,303 total cases to date a Florence (1,362 more than yesterday), 75,107 to Lawn (315 more), 87,520 BC Pistoia (483 more), 53,227 a Massa Carrara (314 more), 114,255 a Lucca (513 more), 124,310 a Pisa (759 more), 95,986 a Livorno (536 more), 99,750 ad Arezzo (514 more), 75,653 a Siena (469 more), 57,562 a Grosseto (388 more).

In the beds of the opedals there are 673 patients in Tuscany, 25 fewer than yesterday. In detail, there are 650 hospitalized in the non-intensive covid area (25 fewer than yesterday), while intensive therapies are stable at 23 because three new admissions have been registered in the face of three discharges.

Read also:

Overall, 49,436 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (51 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.1%).

The average age of 5,653 new positives today is approximately 46 years (15% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 24% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The currently positive

The hospitalized