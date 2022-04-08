Covid Tuscany April 8: 70% positive on the first diagnoses, sharp decline in hospitalizations

Florence, April 8, 2022 – Sono 4,395 the new cases of positivity al Covid register in Tuscany yesterday compared to 27,910 tests, of which 6,408 molecular swabs and 21,502 rapid tests. Yesterday 8 million 839,899 were administered vaccines: the threshold of 9 million doses is getting closer and closer. New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The currently positive are 50,181 today, + 0.3% compared to yesterday. L’middle age of today’s 4,395 new positives is around 42 years old (20% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 21% between 60 and 79, 9% are 80 or older ).

Unfortunately the net rate of positives, that is calculated on the first diagnoses, is very high: 70.7%, that is 7 out of ten people among those who took the first swab yesterday tested positive. At 15.7% the overall positive rate. There good news is the sharp decline in hospitalizations: patients in the hospital they are 35 less than yesterday.

The incidence rate is not particularly high in any province: the worst figure is that of Massa-Carrara with 152 new positives per hundred thousand inhabitants, ahead of Siena with 149. The best data is that of Lawn with 78, a Tuscan province below 100.

There are 286,041 total cases to date a Florence (1,115 more than yesterday), 71,524 a Lawn (201 more), 82,200 a Pistoia (361 more), 49.109 a Massa Carrara (290 more), 107,453 a Lucca (456 more), 116,082 a Pisa (473 more), 88,957 a Livorno (412 more), 93,773 ad Arezzo (416 more), 70,016 a Siena (394 more), 53,265 a Grosseto (277 more).

There are 875 hospitalized (35 fewer than yesterday), of which 38 in intensive care (3 fewer).

Today there are 11 deaths: 7 men and 4 women with an average age of 85.5 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 3 in Lucca, 1 in Livorno, 2 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 outside Tuscany.

9,609 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,029 in Florence, 807 in Prato, 866 in Pistoia, 628 in Massa Carrara, 903 in Lucca, 1,030 in Pisa, 702 in Livorno, 641 in Arezzo, 514 in Siena, 363 in Grosseto, 126 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The total number of people healed are 959,185 (4,228 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%).

Overall, 49,306 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (191 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%).

