Covid Tuscany, how the virus circulates: the data municipality by municipality – Chronicle

Florence, April 20, 2022 – Out of 39,301 tests, there are 6,564 new Covid cases in Tuscany, out of a total of over 3.6 million inhabitants, for an average daily rate of contagions per hundred thousand inhabitants of almost 179. This is what emerges from the data released today by the Region. The ‘black jersey’ province is Massa Carrarawith an incidence rate of 229, due to 435 more Covid cases within 24 hours. There are two municipalities where the virus circulates the most: the Tuscan record is Porto Azzurroin the province of Livorno, with a incidence rate of 747 for 27 more cases, later, at an altitude of 714from the small village of Talla, in the province of Arezzo, with 7 new infections out of 981 inhabitants.

The daily rate of infections per hundred thousand inhabitants is a figure that helps to understand theimpact of Covid-19 on a specific territory. Here, then, is how the virus circulates in Tuscany in the data of Wednesday 20 Aprildivided by province and municipality by municipality.

Data by province (rate and new cases)

Massa-Carrara 229 (435 new cases)

Siena 207 (546 new cases)

Pisa 202 (843 new cases)

Livorno 199 (657 new cases)

Pistoia 183 (532 new cases)

Lucca 176 (671 new cases)

Grosseto 174 (381 new cases)

Arezzo 162 (547 new cases)

Florence 161 (1,587 new cases)

Lawn 143 (365 new cases)

Data by municipality

In the area of Florence, Prato and Pistoia (in addition to leather area pisana), the virus circulates in San Marcello Piteglioin the province of Pistoia, whose incidence rate jumps to 411, with 31 more Covid cases in 24 hours out of a total of 7,788 residents. The rate of new daily infections per hundred thousand inhabitants remains high, even a Palazzuolo sul Senioat 357, followed by Buggianese bridge (328), Marradi (302) and Abetone Cutiglianoto 301.

In North western Tuscanywhich includes the provinces of Livorno, Lucca, Massa Carrara and Pisa, as well as Porto Azzurroa common ‘black shirt’ in Tuscany, the virus circulates in San Romano in Garfagnanain the province of Lucca, which records a incidence rate of 655, due to 9 new infections in a population of just under 1,400 people. They have a rate of over 400 Sillano Giuncugnano (495), also in the province of Lucca, and two municipalities in the province of Pisa: Montecatini Val di Cecina (472) and Terricciola (403).

In the area that includes the provinces of Arezzo, Grosseto and Sienathe municipality with the highest incidence rate is the small village of Talla, to 714. They follow Caprese Michelangeloalso in the province of Arezzo, with a rate of 582, therefore Cetona (Siena), at 474, Castel Focognano (Arezzo), at 435, Campagnatico (Grosseto), to 429, and Radda in Chiantiin the province of Siena, at 403.

The capital municipalities (rate and new cases)

Mass 239 (160 new cases)

Carrara 226 (137 new cases)

Pisa 222 (198 new cases)

Pistoia 202 (183 new cases)

Lucca 200 (178 new cases)

Siena 196 (106 new cases)

Livorno 166 (259 new cases)

Grosseto 164 (134 new cases)

Lawn 152 (294 new cases)

Florence 151 (545 new cases)

Arezzo 140 (137 new cases)