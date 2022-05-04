Covid Tuscany, May 4 bulletin: 2,521 new cases – Chronicle

Florence, May 4, 2022 – Sono 2,521 the new coronavirus cases registered in Tuscany in the last 24 hours and announced on the morning of Wednesday 4 May. The contagion situation throughout the region has essentially stalled. The descent, although it has been underway for about a month, is slow and with stops, or with small increases in the contagion that demonstrate how the virus is currently still in circulation.

Further decline in hospitalizations in Tuscan structures. The hospitalized I’m 592 (24 less than yesterday), including 25 in intensive care (3 more).

Today there are 13 new deaths: 6 men and 7 women with an average age of 81.8 years. Regarding the province of residence, the 13 people who died are: 1 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 3 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Grosseto.

There are 19,240 tests carried out of which 3,112 molecular swabs and 16,128 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 13.10% (68.1% on first diagnoses)

Since May 1st there has been a slack in the use of the mask e of the green pass. A new phase, in which the company begins to live with the covid. We will see in the coming weeks how and if the new rules will impact the infections themselves.

Meanwhile, the day before, Tuesday 3 May, the new cases registered in Tuscany were 3620 with 12 deaths.

In this period, the most infected range is those between 50 and 59 years old. In this range, in fact, the daily infections were 406. This will be followed by the range between 40 and 49 years, which has 328 cases.

There are 308,520 total cases to date a Florence (680 more than yesterday), 76,215 a Lawn (122 more), 88.985 a Pistoia (177 more), 54.222 a Massa Carrara (126 more), 116.154 a Lucca (260 more), 126,842 a Pisa (338 more), 97.944 a Livorno (246 more), 101,365 ad Arezzo (195 more), 77.302 a Siena (231 more), 58.742 a Grosseto (146 more).