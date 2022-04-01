Covid Tuscany, stable infections but there are 21 deaths – Chronicle

Florence, 1 April 2022 – There are 4,793 the new positive cases to the Covid identified in Tuscany in the last 24 hours, compared to 31,664 swabs (of which 7,695 molecular buffers e 23.969 rapid tests). The rate of new positives is 15.1% – stable compared to yesterday – while the net rate, that is calculated only on the first diagnosesis 62%.

The currently positive there are 48,953 today, + 0.4% compared to yesterday. In fact today i healed there are 4,578, less than the new cases. The average age of 4,793 new positives today is approximately 42 years (19% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 20% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The deaths

Unfortunately the number of dead: there are 21 (6 in Florence, one in Prato, Massa Carrara and Livorno, 4 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 2 in Arezzo, 2 in Siena, 2 in Grosseto).

The map of the new cases in Tuscany

There are 278,808 total cases to date a Florence (1,127 more than yesterday), 70,019 a lawn (219 more), 79.947 a Pistoia (336 more), 47,245 a Mass Carrara (278 more), 103.969 a Lucca (591 more), 112,692 a Pisa (521 more), 86,019 a Livorno (511 more), 90,940 ad Arezzo (482 more), 67,659 a Siena (393 more), 51,324 a Grosseto (335 more).

The hospitalizations

Slight drop in hospitalizations: one in thanks above all to the 8 resignations from intensive care in the face of only one entry (and one death). So now in Tuscany there are 899 covid-positive patients in hospitals, 28 in intensive care (-8) and 871 in the covid area (7 more).

Active isolation and surveillance

Overall, 48,054 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (195 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%).

There are 3,950 (337 less than yesterday, minus 7.9%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (ASL Centro 646, North West 1.446, South East 1.858).