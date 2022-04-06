Covid Tuscany, the cases of April 6: 4,458 new infections, 12 deaths – Chronicle

Florence, April 6, 2022 – Covid Tuscanyi new infections registered today 6 April in the area I’m 4,458. The figure emerges from a total of 28,809 tests of which 7,036 molecular swabs and 21,773 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.47% (64.8% on first diagnoses).

Last week on Wednesday, 4,960 cases were confirmed against 32,144 tests. In a direct comparison, therefore, the infections show a decline of over 10%. The rate of new positives, on the other hand, reached 15.43 and 63.4% respectively seven days ago. Turning to vaccinations, the total doses administered of anti-Covid preparations rose to 8,832,858, of which 3,210 on the last day.

Age of the new positives

The average age of the 4,458 new positives today is approximately 45 years (18% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

Swabs processed and positivity rate

Today 7,036 molecular swabs and 21,773 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.5% tested positive. On the other hand, 6,878 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 64.8% were positive. The current positives are today 49,301, -1.3% compared to yesterday.

Hospitalization and intensive care

There are 924 hospitalized (30 fewer than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (3 fewer).

12 dead

There are 12 new deaths: 9 men and 3 women with an average age of 79.8 years (4 in Florence, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto) . With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 4 in Florence, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto.

9,586 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,027 in Florence, 806 in Prato, 863 in Pistoia, 626 in Massa Carrara, 899 in Lucca, 1,027 in Pisa, 700 in Livorno, 639 in Arezzo, 512 in Siena, 362 in Grosseto, 125 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The graphs Covistat INFN:

The contagion map

There are 283,740 total cases to date a Florence (1,111 more than yesterday), 71,053 a lawn (198 more), 81,445 a Pistoia (331 more), 48,510 BC Massa Carrara (282 more), 106,473 a Lucca (508 more), 115,072 a Pisa (526 more), 88,069 a Livorno (437 more), 92,954 ad Arezzo (426 more), 69.275 a Siena (343 more), 52,683 a Grosseto (296 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.