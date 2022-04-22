Covid Tuscany, the data of 22 April: sharp decline in hospitalizations, but there are 25 deaths

Florence, April 22, 2022 – There are 4,464 new positives at Covid identified in the last 24 hours in Tuscany, according to the official data of the Region. A number that emerges from the analysis of 25,307 tests, between molecular buffers (4,243) and rapid tests (21,064). The rate of positivity is 17.6%, in increase, and the “net” rate remains very high, that is calculated only on the first diagnoses and not on the second and subsequent control swabs performed on the same person: today it is 78.4%, that is almost eight out of ten among those who yesterday made the swab for first diagnosis was positive. A sign that the virus circulates a lot and that i contagions there are still many, but thanks to vaccines (8 million and 869 thousand were administered in Tuscany yesterday) the situation in hospitals does not cause concern.

New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total.

Today there are 25 new deaths: 16 men and 9 women with an average age of 79.8 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 12 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 3 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Pisa, 4 in Livorno, 2 in Siena, 1 outside Tuscany.

9,785 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,087 in Florence, 817 in Prato, 878 in Pistoia, 640 in Massa Carrara, 914 in Lucca, 1,051 in Pisa, 716 in Livorno, 648 in Arezzo, 525 in Siena, 378 in Grosseto, 131 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today are a total of 709 (35 less than yesterday, minus 4.7%), 19 in intensive care (6 less than yesterday, minus 24%).

The healed are 3,636; they grow by 0.4% and reach 1,010,437 (94.3% of total cases).

There are 299,235 total cases to date a Florence (1,161 more than yesterday), 74,239 a Lawn (223 more), 86,238 a Pistoia (392 more), 52,346 a Massa Carrara (239 more), 112,653 a Lucca (438 more), 122,395 a Pisa (516 more), 94,251 a Livorno (448 more), 98,365 ad Arezzo (404 more), 74,387 a Siena (355 more), 56,531 a Grosseto (288 more).

The average age of the 4,464 new positives today is approximately 48 years (15% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 25% between 60 and 79, 11% have 80 years or older).