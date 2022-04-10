Covid Tuscany, the data of April 10: 3,653 new infections – Chronicle

Florence, 10 April 2022 – The daily monitoring of the cases of Covid in Tuscany. TodaySunday 10 April, according to the first anticipations of the Region on the data, I am 3,653 the new cases recorded compared to 23,998 tests of which 5,679 molecular swabs and 18,319 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.22% (64.8% on first diagnoses).

The vaccination campaign also continues with 8,845,407 vaccines administered in Tuscany.

Read also:

Tuscany, more than 1 million infections. One in three citizens has had Covid

Covid Toscana, the percentage of positives on subjects subjected to a swab

Long Covid: what it is, who it affects, what are the symptoms

The contagion map

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday. There are 287,998 total cases to date a Florence (925 more than yesterday), 71.944 a Lawn (170 more), 82,815 a Pistoia (300 more), 49,663 a Mass (254 more), 108,235 a Lucca (380 more), 116.979 a Pisa (429 more), 89,711 in Livorno (370 more), 94,414 ad Arezzo (288 more), 70,712 BC Siena (333 more), 53.736 a Grosseto (204 more).

The total number of hospitalized in Tuscany in the graph Covistat Infn: