Covid Tuscany, the data of April 5: almost 6 thousand new infections, 28 deaths. On the hospitalizations

Florence, April 5, 2022 – Covid Tuscanyi new infections registered today 5 April in the area I’m 5,974. On the last day, 7,090 molecular swabs and 32,225 rapid antigenic swabs were performed. The positivity rate remained high, i.e. equal to 15.2% in relation to the total tests and to 69.8% in relation to new diagnoses.

Last week, on Tuesday, 6,833 new cases were ascertained against 43,156 swabs. The positivity rate, on the other hand, reached 15.83 and 68.3%, respectively. On the side of vaccinations 8,829,648 doses have been administered since the beginning of the campaign: 2,654 in the last 24 hours.

Swabs processed and positivity rate

Today 7,090 molecular swabs and 32,225 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.2% were positive. On the other hand, 8,554 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 69.8% were positive. The currently positive are 49,928 today, + 2.3% compared to yesterday.

Hospitalization and intensive care

The hospitalized are 954 (20 more than yesterday), of which 46 in intensive care (3 more).

28 dead

Today there are 28 new deaths: 17 men and 11 women with an average age of 84.5 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 10 in Florence, 4 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Massa Carrara, 2 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 4 in Livorno, 2 outside Tuscany.

9,574 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,023 in Florence, 806 in Prato, 861 in Pistoia, 626 in Massa Carrara, 899 in Lucca, 1,026 in Pisa, 698 in Livorno, 638 in Arezzo, 511 in Siena, 361 in Grosseto, 125 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

Average age of new positives

The average age of 5,974 new positives today is approximately 43 years (19% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 33% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 6% have 80 years or older).

The contagion map

There are 282,629 total cases to date a Florence (1,360 more than yesterday), 70,855 a lawn (332 more), 81.114 a Pistoia (432 more), 48,228 a Mass (382 more), 105,965 a Lucca (692 more), 114,546 a Pisa (712 more), 87,632 a Livorno (589 more), 92,528 ad Arezzo (635 more), 68.932 a Siena (472 more), 52,387 BC Grosseto (368 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.