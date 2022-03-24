Covid Tuscany, the data of March 24: the contagion curve continues to rise – Chronicle

Florence, 24 March 2022 – It is not a rebound, but a real one new wave of infections. It is evident that the Covid he doesn’t want to leave us alone and for days now the growth of cases has been constant, driven by the strong contagiousness of Omicron 2. Fortunately, the vast majority of the population is vaccinated and the situation in hospitals is under control, even if i hospitalizations they went up again. But there is a fact that explains how much the virus circulates and with what contagiousness: the daily rate of positives calculated on the first diagnoses, that is, excluding the control swabs carried out on the same person. Today we are at 62.1%, which means that more than one person in every two ra who took a swab yesterday tested positive. To quantify the growth of the curve, people today currently positive there are 47,314, 2% more than yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, the new cases of positivity al coronavirus register in Tuscany there were 5,446 out of 35,774 tests (8,442 molecular and 27,332 rapid), with a positive rate of 15.2% which rises to 62.1% on the first diagnoses.

The province with the absolute highest number of new cases in a day is Florence with 1,219 positives but in proportion they are Lucca And Siena to have the highest incidenxza rate per 100 thousand inhabitants (respectively 185 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants in one day and 180 for Siena).

THE healed there are 4,490, growing by 0.5% and reaching 894,361 (94% of total cases).

There are 270,056 total cases to date a Florence (1,219 more than yesterday), 68,315 a lawn (229 more), 77,441 a Pistoia (335 more), 44.922 a Massa Carrara (334 plus), 99.109 a Lucca (705 more), 108,323 a Pisa (627 more), 82,031 a Livorno (569 more), 87,199 ad Arezzo (572 more), 64,532 BC Siena (475 more), 48,597 BC Grosseto (381 more).

Unfortunately, there are also 19 deaths: nine men and ten women with an average age of 87.1 years (6 in Florence, 2 in Pistoia, 3 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 2 in Siena, 4 in Grosseto).

On the hospital front, there are 775 patients in Tuscany Covid departments (twenty more than yesterday) and 32 hospitalized in intensive care (minus 3 compared to yesterday, the result of three new entries, five resignations and one death), for a total of 807 hospitalized (17 more than yesterday).

Overall, 46,507 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (920 more than yesterday, up 2%).

There are 5,636 (52 less than yesterday, minus 0.9%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (Asl Centro 886, North West 2.290, South East 2.460).