Covid Tuscany, the data of May 5: hospitalizations and positives decrease – Chronicle

Florence, May 5, 2022 – Covid TuscanyI am 2.712 the new infections from coronavirus emerged in the last 24 hours in the region. The data emerges from a total of 19,145 tests of which 3,412 molecular swabs and 15,733 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.17% (68.1% on first diagnoses).

Compared to yesterday, cases are growing slightly: they were on 4 May 2,521. The contagion situation throughout the region has essentially stalled. The descent, although it has been underway for about a month, is slow and with stops, or with small increases in the contagion that demonstrate how the virus is currently still in circulation. As for the vaccinationin Tuscany today, the administration is at a high altitude 8.903.031.

There are 309,232 total cases to date a Florence (712 more than yesterday), 76,395 a Lawn (180 more), 89.169 a Pistoia (184 plus), 54.372 a Massa Carrara (150 more), 116,412 a Lucca (258 more), 127.201 a Pisa (359 more), 98.189 a Livorno (245 more), 101,582 ad Arezzo (217 more), 77,534 a Siena (232 more), 58.917 a Grosseto (175 more).

The healed are 3,170 and grow by 0.3%; reach 1,053,877 (95% of total cases).

The current positives are 45.775 today, -1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 567 (25 less than yesterday), of which 25 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 14 new deaths: 6 men and 8 women with an average age of 82.1 years.

The average age of 2,712 new positives today is approximately 45 years (18% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

People hospitalized in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today there are a total of 567 (25 less than yesterday, minus 4.2%), 25 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

Today there are 14 deaths: 6 men and 8 women with an average age of 82.1 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 8 in Florence, 1 in Massa Carrara, 2 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno. 9,906 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,121 in Florence, 824 in Prato, 890 in Pistoia, 648 in Massa Carrara, 922 in Lucca, 1,076 in Pisa, 726 in Livorno, 651 in Arezzo, 529 in Siena, 384 in Grosseto, 135 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.