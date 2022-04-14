Covid Tuscany today: 4,122 new cases. Bulletin of April 14, 2022. All data

Florence, April 14, 2022 – Covid, are 4.122 the cases of coronavirus register in Tuscany in the day of Thursday 14 April. The data emerges out of a total of 27,651 tests of which 5,169 molecular swabs and 22,482 rapid tests. While the fourth dose of covid vaccinations is opened for the frail over 65 and for all over 80, Tuscany is dealing with what appears to be the descending curve of the fifth wave faced by the region.

New positive mean age

The average age of 4,122 new positives today is approximately 46 years (17% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

A curve that goes down rather slowly. The trend of the last few weeks is confirmed: the virus corrand still among the people and a few thousand people a day they test positive. But the effects of omicron on the organism appear less than what was the delta variant. Hospitalizations are substantially stable, while traveling between 700 and 800 units. A situation that is constantly monitored by the authorities. And we try to understand the effect of the new variants.

Swabs processed and positivity rate

Today 5,169 molecular swabs and 22,482 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.9% were positive. On the other hand, 5,997 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 68.7% were positive. The current positives are today 49,908, -0.2% compared to yesterday.

Hospitalization and intensive care

There are 783 hospitalized (26 fewer than yesterday), of which 32 in intensive care (3 fewer).

11 dead

Today there are 11 new deaths: 7 men and 4 women with an average age of 83.1 years.

The contagion map

There are 291,785 total cases to date a Florence (1,080 more than yesterday), 72,715 a Lawn (218 more), 83.952 a Pistoia (282 more), 50,657 a Mass (233 more), 109,690 a Lucca (374 more), 118,853 a Pisa (542 more), 91,252 a Livorno (448 more), 95,768 ad Arezzo (366 more), 71.996 a Siena (310 more), 54,756 a Grosseto (269 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.