Covid Tuscany today, March 23 bulletin: data, infections and hospitalizations – Chronicle

Florence, March 23, 2022 – La contagion curve moves towards flattening in Tuscany. The new cases of Coronavirus sign in today, March 23, I’m 5,280. The given emerges on 32,625 tampons. On the last day, 8,441 molecular swabs and 24,184 rapid antigenic swabs were carried out, while the positivity rate reached 16.18% of the total tests and 61.6% on the first diagnoses.

Compared to seven days ago the variation is minimal, the increase is less than 1.5%. In fact, 5,203 cases were found on Wednesday against 30,993 tests. The rate of new positives, therefore, reached 16.79 and 59.4% respectively. Proceed to the vaccination campaign slowed. In all, the administered doses of the various anti-Covid preparations are 8,783,880: 5,989 in the last 24 hours.

Positivity rate

Today 8,441 molecular swabs and 24,184 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.2% were positive. On the other hand, 8,577 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 61.6% were positive. The currently positive are 46,377 today, + 4% compared to yesterday.

Hospitalization and intensive care

The hospitalized are 790 (stable compared to yesterday), of which 35 in intensive care (2 more).

21 dead

Today there are 21 new deaths: 8 men and 13 women with an average age of 83.4 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 5 in Florence, 1 in Pistoia, 2 in Lucca, 4 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 2 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 4 in Grosseto, 1 outside Tuscany.

9,386 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,968 in Florence, 790 in Prato, 851 in Pistoia, 620 in Massa Carrara, 872 in Lucca, 1,006 in Pisa, 687 in Livorno, 633 in Arezzo, 487 in Siena, 349 in Grosseto, 123 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

New positive mean age

The average age of today’s 5,280 new positives is approximately 37 years (22% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 18% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older).

The contagion map

There are 268,837 total cases to date a Florence (1,103 more than yesterday), 68,086 a lawn (182 more), 77.106 a Pistoia (294 more), 44,588 a Mass (376 more), 98,404 a Lucca (714 more), 107,696 a Pisa (560 more), 81,462 a Livorno (533 more), 86,627 ad Arezzo (587 more), 64,057 BC Siena (525 more), 48,216 a Grosseto (406 more).