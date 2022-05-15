Covid Tuscany today, the data of May 14: over 2 thousand infections and 4 deaths – Chronicle

Florence, May 14, 2022 – Covid Tuscanyi new cases registered in the last 24 hours, detected today 14 MayI am 2.091. The data emerges from a total of 14,285 tests of which 2,418 molecular swabs and 11,867 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.64% (68.6% on first diagnoses). Compared to yesterday, cases have risen but tests have also increased, with a declining positivity rate: in the previous report recorded 1,674 infections on 11,081 swabs, with an incidence of new positives of 15.11% (63.5% on first diagnoses). In total in Tuscany to date, according to the data also released by Giani, 8,934,298 doses of vaccine against Covid have been administered.

The big picture

In Tuscany there are 1,128,613 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,091 more than yesterday (480 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,611 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,078,044 (95.5% of total cases). I’m 3,046 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 68.6% were positive. The currently positive are 40,586 today, + 1.9% compared to yesterday. There are 432 hospitalized (58 fewer than yesterday), of which 18 in intensive care (1 more). Unfortunately, they register today 4 new deaths: 3 men and one woman with an average age of 79.3 years (1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa).

Read also:

Middle age

The average age of 2,091 new positives today is approximately 45 years (18% are under 20, 17% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 24% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The contagion map

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (480 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,611 by rapid antigenic test). There are 314,039 total cases to date a Florence (510 more than yesterday), 77,657 a Lawn (128 more), 90,594 a Pistoia (134 more), 55.382 a Massa-Carrara (125 more), 118,333 a Lucca (231 more), 129,566 a Pisa (246 more), 100,143 a Livorno (204 more), 103,112 ad Arezzo (192 more), 79.225 a Siena (208 more), 60.007 a Grosseto (113 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

In isolation

Overall, 40,154 people I am in home insulationas they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment, or are symptom-free (799 more than yesterday, plus 2%).

The hospitalizations

There are a total of 432 people hospitalized today (58 fewer than yesterday, 11.8% less), 18 in intensive care (1 more than yesterday, plus 5.9%).

The healings

The total people healed are 1,078,044 (1,346 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,078,044 (1,346 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

The deaths

Today they were registered 4 deaths. 9,983 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,140 in Florence, 831 in Prato, 893 in Pistoia, 650 in Massa Carrara, 934 in Lucca, 1,095 in Pisa, 730 in Livorno, 655 in Arezzo, 532 in Siena, 387 in Grosseto, 136 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.