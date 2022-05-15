Covid Tuscany today, the data of May 15: 1,927 infections – Chronicle

Florence, May 15, 2022 – Covid Tuscanyi new cases registered in the last 24 hours, detected today May 15th, there are 1,927 out of 11,721 tests of which 2,533 molecular swabs and 9,188 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 16.44% (72.0% on first diagnoses). The vaccination campaign continues and, according to what was disseminated via Telegram by the President of the Region Eugenio Gianii vaccines administered in Tuscany are 8,935,849.

Yesterday the cases of positivity detected were 2,091 out of a total of 14,285 tests of which 2,418 molecular swabs and 11,867 rapid tests

There are 430 people admitted to hospital beds in Tuscany (two fewer than yesterday, minus 0.5%), 20 in intensive care (two more than yesterday, plus 11.1%).

Today there are seven deaths: three men and four women with an average age of 81.9 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: two in Lucca, three in Pisa, two in Livorno.

9,990 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,140 in Florence, 831 in Prato, 893 in Pistoia, 650 in Massa Carrara, 936 in Lucca, 1,098 in Pisa, 732 in Livorno, 655 in Arezzo, 532 in Siena, 387 in Grosseto, 136 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

There are 314,534 total cases to date a Florence (495 more than yesterday), 77,775 a Lawn (118 more), 90,757 a Pistoia (163 more), 55.504 a Mass–Carrara (122 more), 118,512 a Lucca (179 more), 129.787 a Pisa (221 more), 100,333 a Livorno (190 more), 103,276 ad Arezzo (164 more), 79.395 a Siena (170 more), 60,112 BC Grosseto (105 more).

The healings they are 1,418; the healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,079,462 (95.5% of total cases).

The currently positive today there are 41,088 (+1.2% compared to yesterday).

The average age of 1,927 new positives is approximately 47 years (18% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 25% between 60 and 79, 9% are 80 years or more).

Overall, 40,658 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (504 more than yesterday, plus 1.3%).