Covid, two deaths and infections still on the rise in the Marca

There are 1,928 new cases of Sars-CoV-2 virus positive swab detected in Veneto in the last 24 hours, of which 445 in the single province of Treviso (the second for infections after Padua at 451). This is what Azienda Zero announces on Saturday 20 November in the usual daily Covid bulletin. The cases currently positive for the virus are 20,494 at the regional level and 2,909 in the Marca, in both cases an increase compared to yesterday when in the region they were 19,297. Unfortunately, the number of victims is also growing, which today sees 13 new deaths compared to yesterday at the regional level, going from 11,892 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic indicated yesterday, to today’s 11,905. For the Treviso area, the figures are now 1,858 total deaths.

Regarding the situation in hospitals, today’s bulletin indicates 310 people hospitalized in the medical area (stable data compared to yesterday) and 61 patients in intensive care (+4 compared to yesterday). Overall, counting both Covid patients who are still positive and those hospitalized but negativised by the infection, there are 356 in the medical area and 69 in intensive care, while yesterday they were 357 and 64 respectively. For the Marca there are 3 patients in therapy in Treviso ( 16 in the non-critical area), 1 in Vittorio Veneto (13) and one in Montebellluna (7). Furthermore, in the Treviso area there are the deaths of an 89-year-old not vaccinated and a 93-year-old vaccinated last May, both of which have multiple pathologies. Infecting their respective unvaccinated and virus-positive children. Finally, it should be remembered that after the opening of reservations for the third dose of anti Covid vaccines also for the over 40s, reservations in Veneto have undergone a significant increase.

