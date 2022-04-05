Covid, two new drugs against the virus discovered thanks to mini-lungs. How do they work

One more weapon in the fight against the Sars Cov2 virus, which today has scored in Italy 88,173 new infections and 194 deaths. Thanks to the tests conducted in the laboratory on mini-lungs, that is, organs in miniature obtained from immature cells (organoids), two drugs have been identified that have been shown to be able to avoid the severe forms of Covid. It is a synthetic monoclonal antibody targeted at the main weapon of the SarsCoV2 virus, the Spike protein, and a compound (peptide), which acts against one of the virus’s co-receptors. The discovery, published in the journal Cells (Mdpi), is due to the group of the University of Rome Tor Vergata coordinated by the geneticist Giuseppe Novelli, and is the result of international research conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council (Cnr), University of Toronto and the American nonprofit Renown Health, of Reno.

What are organoids

Organoids are tiny 3D organs obtained starting from non-embryonic stem cells. In these living laboratories it was possible to measure the degree of response of new molecules and new monoclonal antibodies. Both drugs, the researchers found, were effective in preventing the virus from entering the mini-lung, with a significant decrease in the production of cytokines and chemokines induced by SarsCoV2 infection. Although it is a very new field of research, for Novelli “it study of viruses with organoids it is considered an exciting model for exploring the interactions between human cells and viruses, and the technology could make the response to the next pandemic much faster. Furthermore, the results obtained show that organoids are a good way to study and test molecules against viral infections “.

The advantages of miniature organs

Viruses are usually studied on animal cell cultures, but these systems are not good models of SarsCoV2 infection because they do not represent what is happening in the body. The miniature organs, on the other hand, allow you to directly observe the damage caused by the virus to human lungs, inducing cell death and the production of molecules (chemokines and other cytokines), which can trigger a massive immune response that can be lethal. The researchers used laboratory-created lung organoids infected with SARS-CoV-2 and its variants to study inhibitory effects of monoclonal antibodies and peptides identified by the same group. “Although the state of emergency has been declared over, the pandemic is still ongoing. The virus circulates widely in various parts of the world, and as we have learned, the more it circulates, the more it changes”, observes Novelli. The research was carried out thanks to funding from the Rome Foundation and the Ministry of University and Research.