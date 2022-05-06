Covid, two other elderly people died But the contagion curve slows down – Chronicle

Two other deaths marred yesterday on the Covid front. The ASL has formalized the deaths of 92-year-old Bruna Nencioni from Viareggio and of a man, also from Viareggio, much younger, 68-year-old Andrea Seni. For both, as for all other people who died during the pandemic, it will be up to the National Institute of Health to establish whether they died due to Covid or more simply with Covid even if they suffered from other more serious and pre-existing diseases.

The contagion curve is slightly down compared to the last few days. In the last 24 hours, 75 new positive cases have been recorded in Versilia, of which 28 in Viareggio, 17 in Pietrasanta, 11 in Camaiore, 8 in Seravezza, 7 in Massarosa, 2 in Stazzema and Forte dei Marmi.

In the rest of the province the new positives were a total of 258, most of which (110) in the Plain of Lucca. In the city of the walls there were 68 infections. Then to follow: 31 in Capannori, 5 in Porcari, 3 in Altopascio, 2 in Montecarlo and 1 in Villa Basilica). Finally, there are also 73 new positives in the small villages of the Serchio valley with a peak of 20 infections in Barga,

The average age is around 45. In Tuscany the new positives were 2712 out of 19.145 tests. 567 people were admitted to hospitals in the region, 25 fewer than the previous day. There were 14 deaths in the Region.

red.viar.