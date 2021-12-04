World

Covid, two virus-positive hippos in the Antwerp zoo

Two hippos from the zoo in Antwerp, in northern Belgium, suffering from colds, tested positive for Covid-19: this was announced by the wildlife park that hosts them, specifying that it is the first time that this species has contracted the virus.
These animals always have wet noses but “this time they expelled some mucus that we tested as a precaution,” said zoo veterinarian Francis Vercammen, quoted in a statement. «I subjected the samples to the Covid-19 test, which gave this surprising result. As far as I know, this is the first contamination identified in this species ».
In the world – he specified -, this virus has been reported, among animals, mainly among the great apes and in felines.
The two hippos, two females, Hermien, 41, and her daughter Imani, 14, show no symptoms other than a cold, and don’t seem to feel pain.
As a precaution, the Antwerp Zoo has decided to close the hippo enclosure to visitors. The people who deal with it have been tested and are negative. They now have to wear additional protective gear and undergo a daily quick test.
The origin of the contamination is unknown. “None of the keepers recently contracted the disease, they didn’t show any symptoms,” the zoo said. Belgium, strongly affected by a new wave of infections, today tightened its restrictions, announcing, in particular, the closure of nursery schools and primary schools for the Christmas holidays from December 18, a week early. The country of 11 million inhabitants has recorded on average about 17,800 contaminations and 44 deaths a day in the last week.

