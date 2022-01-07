Covid Uk, 200 soldiers sent to help London hospitals

As reported by the British Ministry of Defense, 200 soldiers have been deployed to some hospitals in London, as the first form of help to cope with the shortage of health personnel caused by absences due to illness or isolation due to direct contact with people infected with Covid-19. It is one of the effects, in recent weeks, of the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK.

Over 80 thousand operators absent

As explained by the ministry, out of the total of 200 soldiers assigned to London hospitals, 40 are doctors who are part of the military corps and the rest are auxiliaries. The emergency, at the moment, is also that of the lack of health workers. Across England, as of January 2, there were 82,384 absences from the National Health Service, as reported by the National Health Service, related to any type of disease and not just Covid, equal to 60% of the entire staff. And with an increase of 21% compared to the previous days, in a period that usually has a high incidence of absences such as the winter one, characterized by flu and other widespread diseases, typical of the season.

Covid Uk, the slight decline in new cases and deaths continues

Meanwhile, according to the data reported yesterday (January 6) by the British government, the trend towards a principle of gradual decline in new infections from Covid continues, reported in over 179 thousand, about 15,000 less than the previous day and almost 40,000 less than the absolute peak of 218,724 registered on Tuesday. The official numbers, based on a quantity of swabs equal to over 2 million tests per day, also indicate a slight decrease in deaths. However, hospital admissions continue to increase, currently updated as of January 2, for a total of almost 18,000 throughout the country. Compared to vaccines, the third booster doses amounted to 35 million, with administration to approximately 75% of vaccinable people, i.e. all over 18 residents in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the experts of the Office for National Statistics (Ons) have estimated an increase in patients who have been affected by forms of the so-called Long Covid, that is, with symptoms that lasted 4 weeks or more, compared to the onset of Omicron infection. To date, these patients amount to an approximate sum, set since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, of 1.3 million cases.