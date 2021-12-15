Covid UK, 78,610 new cases in 24 hours: highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic

Covid Uk: 165 deaths in 24 hours

Covid in Italy and in the world, the latest news today 15 December. LIVE

There are 165 deaths in the UK today, where hospital admissions are growing, up from 150 yesterday, but down from Wednesday. Today the country also recorded a record for third doses administered, 656,711, in what the British government has called the “race between vaccines and the virus”.

Johnson: “In certain areas Omicron doubles in less than 2 days”



The spread of the Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus continues to worry in the country. In some areas of the UK, cases of the new virus strain are now “doubling in less than two days”. This was stated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference on the country’s response to the pandemic, renewing the appeal to the population for the third dose of the vaccine. Johnson invited the British to a “no quarter” war against the Omicron variant, and then stressed that starting Sunday, over 20 thousand volunteers joined the “territorial army” which is relaunching the vaccination campaign for third doses. It is “a race against time to inoculate those doses in the arms of citizens – he added -. Let’s slow down the spread of Omicron, let’s reduce the damage Omicron can do to us, building our defenses with vaccines”, declared the premier. ensuring that against the new variant of the virus “we are using everything we have”. “Do something this Christmas that you will be able to tell your grandchildren in the coming years”, he then declared, inviting the population to wear masks indoors, ventilate the rooms and carry out a test before taking part in crowded events or visiting an elderly relative or vulnerable. Above all, he added, “take the third dose now”.

“Preparing for new records of infections”



British health authorities have warned of expecting more records of daily infections from Covid-19. There is a “sharp surge” in infections and these records “will be broken many times over the next few weeks”, said Chris Whitty, British medical office chef, at a press conference alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Whitty explained that the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus are causing two “separate” outbreaks.

Omicron, UK agency: “Greater threat since the beginning of the pandemic”



According to Jenny Harries, head of the UK’s Health Security Agency (Ukhsa), the Omicron variant of the coronavirus “is probably the most significant threat to public health since the start of the pandemic.” He said this when speaking before a committee of the British Parliament. According to Harries, the data arriving in the next few days will be “disconcerting” compared to those of the other variants and a “very worrying” situation could arise for the resilience of the public health service, which is under pressure for Covid and a series of problems. older organizations.