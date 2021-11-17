COVID UK / “Contagions and deaths are decreasing, but it is not known if thanks to the third doses …”

Deaths, infections and ICU admissions are decreasing in the UK. After the wave of recent months, which had caused much fear, the government has brought forward the third dose for the over 50s by a month. Boris Johnson, following a new meeting with the government, urged citizens, even over 40s, to do the booster, then stating that it does not exclude a lockdown, even if partial, for the Christmas period.

According to the British Health Security Agency, “people who receive a third dose are 80% less likely to contract symptomatic Covid than those who received the second dose in the spring”. Daniela De Angelis, contacted by us, Professor of Statistical Sciences for Health at the University of Cambridge, tells us how the situation is under examination to understand why this sudden drop in infections: “A specific reason could be identified in the school holidays, which may have contributed to the decline in the transmission of the virus. Also it may have been achieved a high level of immunity due to vaccinations and the fact that from September onwards we have recorded a high level of infections, which have helped to create greater protection. But everything is still being studied ”.

After weeks of rising infections, the trend in the UK is now down. It’s really like this?

Yes, that’s right, the index is estimated in a value range of 0.8 to 1, down this week, and the number of infections is dropping. The number of hospitalizations is no longer increasing and that of daily deaths appears to have reached a plateau at around 140-150 deaths per day. These are numbers reported in the press that refer to the deaths that occurred in the preceding weeks.

How was the increase in infections managed?

It was not handled in any particular way. The situation is not very clear. The number of infections soared to a plateau just before the school holidays. These have contributed to disrupting important transmission routes, from school-age children to parents and grandparents, for example, and the number of infections has not risen so far since then.

What has changed? About the third dose that started earlier than in all other countries? Or the British have begun to abide by basic safety rules, such as masks on the subway?

Absolutely no. At the moment, most people no longer wear masks, not even on the subway. What may have happened is that we have achieved a high level of immunity due to vaccinations and the fact that since September we have experienced a high level of infections, which have helped to create greater protection. However, it is still to be confirmed, we are still trying to better understand what caused the decline in infections.

What kind of emergency have the hospitals experienced?

We have seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations since the end of September, particularly among adults, and in the 65-84 age group, but it seems that Covid-related hospitalizations are now decreasing. The problem is that the NHS, the British health system, is under particular pressure, because it absolutely has to start again providing health services denied in the previous two years. The lanes are full and there are still no signs of returning to normal. Winter is coming, it will be difficult, whether there is Covid or not.

And in therapies intensive? Have extraordinary measures been taken?

Not that I know of, but even there the situation remains difficult.

(Paolo Vites)

