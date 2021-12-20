Covid Uk, Minister of Health: “Maybe it’s too late to react to the Omicron variant”

Cases of the new coronavirus mutation in the UK are already widespread, Sajid Javid said, and too many things are not known about them. Javid also attacked the no-vax: “These people must be aware of the damage they are causing.” And he also returned to the possibility of a lockdown in the country before or after Christmas. The Cobra Emergency Committee is meeting today

“It may be too late to answer Omicron.” This was declared by the British Minister of Health Sajid Javid. Cases of the new variant of Covid-19 in the UK are already widespread. “There are still many things we do not know about the variant,” the minister wrote in an editorial in the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday version of the conservative newspaper. Javid stressed that “we must be clear about the challenge Omicron presents. Our strategy since it emerged has been and remains to buy time for our scientists to assess the threat and build our defenses” (MEASURES TO BLOCK OMICRON IN WORLD – CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL). Meanwhile, today Minister Steve Barclay chairs a meeting of the Government Emergency Committee, Cobra, with the leaders of the four nations of the United Kingdom. The meeting is convened for 18 Italian time.

“No-vax harm society” read also



Covid Gb, experts alert: lockdown is needed before New Year’s Eve The Minister of Health has attacked 10% of the British population who have not yet vaccinated against Covid, warning that the attitude of the no-vax is “harmful to society”. “These people must be aware of the damage they are causing. They occupy beds in hospitals that could be used for those with a heart problem or for those waiting for an operation,” the minister stressed. “Instead of protecting themselves and their community they decide not to get vaccinated. They really have a harmful impact”, insisted Javid urging them to “come forward and get vaccinated”. The minister also reiterated the possibility of a lockdown in the UK before or after Christmas. “There are no certainties in this pandemic,” he said, answering the question about any new restrictions. “At this point we can not help but keep everything under control”.

Omicron cases tripled in 24 hours see also



Omicron, the percentage of diffusion and who sequences more in Europe According to data reported in the last 24 hours, the United Kingdom has tripled the number of new cases linked to Omicron: from 3,201 registered on December 17, 10,059 Omicron infections were reported on the evening of December 18, bringing the total of the new variant in the country to 24,968 . The number of deaths related to Omicron went from one to seven in England, while hospitalizations went from 65 to 85. In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan warned of a “huge wave” of the new variant and adopted a alert procedure to coordinate the response of public services.