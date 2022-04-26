Covid Umbria, April 26: 410 new positives, the sick in resuscitation descend

Perugia, April 26, 2022 – They go down from eight five Covid patients in the resuscitation wards in Umbria, according to the daily data of the Region updated to 26 April. There are a total of 231 hospitalizations (one more) and for the sixth consecutive day no other deaths were recorded. The healed are 607 and the new cases are 410. Therefore, the currently positive ones are decreasing, 12,450 (197 less). The positivity rate calculated on the total of 2,957 swabs analyzed drops to 13.86 percent (it was 24.91 yesterday).

Meanwhile, after coming down in the days last at 15%, the employment of ‘non-critical area’ departments by Covid patients in Italy (a year ago it was 32%). At the regional level, there are few fluctuations and 5 regions exceeding the 20% threshold: Umbria (34%), Calabria (27%), Abruzzo (23%), Sicily (22%), Basilicata (21%). On the other hand, intensive care employment is stable in 13 regions and autonomous provinces: Basilicata (4%), Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (4%), Lazio (7%), Lombardy (2%), Marche (2 %), Pa Bolzano (2%), Pa Trento (3%), Sicily (6%), Tuscany (4%), Umbria (9%)Valle d’Aosta (3%) and Veneto (2%).