Covid, unvaccinated professors can return to school from 1 April – Chronicle

Until June 15, the vaccination obligation for all school staff remains but with the end of the state of emergency, from April 1, in case of non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, the teaching and educational staff will be used in support activities for the educational institution. Therefore, he will not go to class but will still be able to work. This is the provisions of the decree law on urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat Covid which was published in the Official Gazette and which also contains provisions concerning schools.

According to the decree, vaccination is an essential requirement for carrying out educational activities in contact with pupils. Where the vaccination has not been carried out or the vaccination request has not been submitted in the manner established within the vaccination campaign, the teaching and educational staff must produce, within 5 days, the documentation proving “the vaccination has been carried out or the attestation relating to the omission or postponement of the same, or the submission of the vaccination request to be carried out within a period not exceeding twenty days from the receipt of the invitation, or in any case the non-existence of the conditions for the vaccination obligation “.

In case of non-presentation of the documentation and non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, the teaching and educational staff will be used in support activities for the school institution. Therefore, he will not go to class. Some unions, such as Anief, have for some time considered “the compulsory vaccination which in schools – they accuse – continues to keep about 10 thousand teachers and Ata suspended from service without salary”.