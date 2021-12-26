Covid up and departures down, Ryanair cuts hundreds of flights: repercussions also on Palermo

Flights suspended and limited due to Covid: between 10 and 31 January 2022, Ryanair will cut hundreds of flights in Italy with repercussions also in Palermo and Sicily.

As regards the “Falcone Borsellino” airport, the domestic routes to Cuneo and Perugia and the foreign ones to Dusseldorf, Weeze, Edinburgh, Lviv, Marseille, Memmingen, Nuremberg, Toulouse, Valencia should be suspended. Reduced frequencies, on the other hand, for Charleroi and London and for the national destinations Bari, Bergamo, Bologna, Cagliari, Genoa, Malpensa, Naples, Pisa, Rome and Venice.

The sudden drop in departures led the low cost company to reduce flight operations scheduled for January by 33%. The latest travel restrictions in the world have cut Ryanair’s expected December traffic from 10 million to 11 million to a lower range of between 9 million to 9.5 million. The cancellations and reductions in frequencies would affect a third of flights on the entire European operation, frequency cut on domestic routes and cancellation of almost all foreign ones. The scissoring, inevitably, will also have repercussions in the other Sicilian airports: Catania, Trapani and Comiso.