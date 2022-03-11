Covid ups and downs in the Marche region, upward infections but decreasing hospitalizations. The incidence has been increasing for six days, but the departments are emptying

ANCONA – For ten consecutive days, the Marches have had epidemiological parameters of a white zone, with employment for Covid of intensive care far below 10%, but it is probable that also for next week our region will remain in yellow bandalthough nothing changes for those who have the Green pass strengthened. In fact, the Region has decided not to ask for an early color change to the control room, in view of today’s monitoring.

He had done so three weeks ago, obtaining the early transition from orange to yellow from the Ministry of Health, although the 14 consecutive days below the threshold had not passed. But now it does not seem appropriate, if only for a psychological effect, to anticipate the passage of the band, even if the last word is always up to the minister. From Palazzo Raffaello, the seat of the regional government, out of caution they first want to monitor the progress of the infections, which for six consecutive days has started to rise again.



The current positives

With the 1,893 positives detected yesterday (379 with symptoms), the weekly toll is back above 11 thousand cases, and the incidence has risen to 752 positives per 100 thousand residents, with an increase of 27.6% in the last week, lower than the trend. national (+ 33%).

Is there to be alarmed? For now this is not really the case, waiting to understand if we are in the presence of a “rebound” perhaps due to the Carnival parties, destined to be absorbed, or to a real restart of the epidemic. But despite the six days of upward contagions, the overall load of current positives (the Marche who at a certain date are positive for Sars-Cov-2) remains down: yesterday they were 14,399, +116 on the day before but down by 18% compared to a week ago. But above all, hospitalizations for Covid continue to drop, even if in recent days there has been a resumption of access to the emergency room of positive subjects, returning above 20.

In the Marche hospitals yesterday, Covid patients were 184 in all, 4 fewer than the day before: 15 in intensive care (-2) and 169 in the medical area (-2). Covid occupancy of total beds fell to 5.8% in the intensive wards and to 16.5% in the medical area. Thanks to the vaccine shield, combined with the lower pathogenicity of the Omicron variant, we are a long way from the failures caused by the delta variant in the wave of a year ago.



The bulletin

On 10 March 2021 in the Marche the saturation of hospital wards for Covid was 56% in the medical area and 46% in intensive care, despite the spread of the virus being half of the current one. And luckily now of Coronavirus we die much less, even if each bulletin (yesterday two victims, aged 82 and 92) adds pain. In the last week the deaths related to the epidemic in the Marche were 17. A year ago, in the same week of March, 77 victims were mourned.

The important thing will be to continue to vaccinate, even covering up with the third dose. According to the latest report by the Gimbe Foundation, the Marche population protected with a complete cycle is 81% of the total (Italian average 83.6%) to which 1.5% must be added with the first dose. But a recent analysis by the Epidemiological Observatory of the Ragione Marche has identified about 224 thousand Marche people who, after the two doses, have not yet booked for the booster.





