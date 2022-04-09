Covid: US advises not to go to Shanghai – World

The United States urged Americans not to go to Shanghai due to the strict lockdown imposed to fight a new wave of Covid and authorized the “voluntary departure” of its non-essential diplomats from the consulate.. This was reported by the US State Department in a note.

Families of US consulate staff in Shanghai are also allowed to leave, the State Department said in a statement. In a new notice, American citizens are also recommended “not to go” to the Chinese economic capital, “due to the restrictions related to Covid” in particular due to the risk of the controversial decision by the Chinese authorities to separate positive children from negative parents and vice versa. Faced with the worst coronavirus wave in China since the start of the pandemic, Shanghai has been placed in full or partial isolation for two weeks, with 25 million residents forced to stay at home.