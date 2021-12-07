Covid: US alert on countries at risk, including 5 Europeans – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 07 – About eighty countries in the world are currently on the list of ‘high-risk’ nations due to Covid drawn up by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and among these also five European countries, but not Italy. It is CNN that reports the latest ranking of Centers which sees France in the first places, which before the pandemic was the main world destination for the arrivals of international tourists, according to 2019 data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization .



The other European countries that have risen to ‘Level 4’ are Andorra, Cyprus, Portugal and Lichtenstein, alongside Jordan and Tanzania. These are countries, the CDC specifies, which have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. And where, according to the institution, it is not recommended to travel, unless you have completed the vaccination cycle. A recommendation, however, that the Center extends to a general level, inviting anyone who has to travel to complete the vaccine administration first. (HANDLE).

