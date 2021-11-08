Covid, USA reopen borders to vaccinated

The United States today reopened its borders, closed for twenty months, for people vaccinated against the coronavirus from European countries, but not only. Doors open also with Canada and Mexico. Mileage-long queues have formed along the Mexican border with hundreds of cars lined up. People on foot also created long queues.

The new rules introduced by the Biden Administration provide that travelers from Europe show the certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 and a negative swab. For those coming from Mexico and Canada, however, the proof of vaccination carried out is sufficient, a test will not be required. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that all vaccines will be accepted, including Astrazeneca used largely in Canada and the UK.

An increase in travelers from Europe is expected, so much so that airlines have taken steps to increase air connections. A fine of up to 35 thousand dollars is expected for airlines that do not verify the Green Pass with the traveler’s identity card.