Covid Usa, stop to masks on board the planes

Major American airlines and airports are rushing to revoke the use of the mask, following the judge’s decision that Federal government requirement for airplanes, trains and buses abolished. The four major US airlines – American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United – announced the measure last night, with some passengers learning of the change while already in the air.

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, appointed by Donald Trump, yesterday abolished the federal obligation by saying that the CDC would not have provided sufficient justifications in its support. After the sentence last night, the Transportation Security Administration issued a statement to lift the obligation, thus allowing the companies to revoke the measure.

In a statement, American Airlines affirms that “in maintaining the commitment to create a welcoming environment for all, passengers and employees can still choose to wear the mask“While Southwest Airlines encourages” making the best decision for your own well-being. “Even smaller airlines such as JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Allegiant Airlines have announced that masks will no longer be required.