Covid Usa, the latest news: new squeeze on arrivals. But as judges it is no more compulsory vaccination

The White House is preparing a new anti-Covid squeeze to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, but at the same time the Biden administration is facing a setback in the fight against the virus. In fact, within 24 hours, two federal judges dismantled the vaccination obligation decided for all employees in the health sector (COVID, UPDATES – SPECIAL).

The stop of the judges from the vaccination obligation

read also





Uk, the masks are back. Johnson: “Third dose everyone for January”

After the Missouri court, which on Monday blocked the provision in 10 states, the Louisiana court overturned the obligation nationwide. Almost simultaneously came the Kentucky decision, which lifted the vaccination obligation for workers of companies that collaborate with the federal administration in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. At the heart of the Louisiana court’s decision is the concern that the deadline for vaccination of 6 December could result in personnel problems with an impact on health services. In fact, the two health-related decisions, added to that of the federal ‘contractors’, cancel one of the cornerstones of the measures decided by the White House to increase the number of vaccinated people.

In the US, 60% are fully vaccinated

At the moment, people who are completely immunized are almost 60%, well below expectations, while the number of deaths from the virus has exceeded 750 thousand. The White House argued that the vaccination obligation would have served to slow the spread of the pandemic, in view of the winter season and a possible new resurgence of infections. There have been no official comments from the administration at the moment.