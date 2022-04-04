Covid, Usca reduction: the appeal of Fimmg Pisa

General practitioners are once again making their voices heard on a pandemic which, despite the end of the state of emergency, continues to be present and weigh on the ordinary activities of family doctors.

The Fimmg (Italian Federation of General Practitioners) Pisa is particularly concerned about the significant reduction in the Usca (Special Care Continuity Units) decided by the North West Tuscany ASL.

“The pandemic is by no means over, on the contrary; there are still many cases and the relaxation of the restrictive measures can lead to a new increase – underlines Luca Puccetti, FIMMG provincial secretary – the fact that hospitals are not under pressure is due, in addition to the vaccine effect, to the enormous work of filter that occurs in the area by family doctors, doctors of continuity of care, ordinary and special, and pediatricians of free choice, who are treating almost all of the infected at home “.

“Now – reports Puccetti – the Usca units in service have undergone one very strong reduction which can compromise the filtering activity of the territory and delay the start of specific anticovid therapies, with the risk of increasing access to the emergency room and hospitalizations, with rapid saturation of hospitals “.

Fimmg Pisa therefore asks the ASL Toscana Nord Ovest to “urgently restore the Usca units necessary to appropriately deal with the current pandemic trend, dealing with those who know the real situation in the area”.