COVID Vaccination Calendar today, March 27: who receives the third and fourth booster dose?

The vaccination process to counteract Covid-19 in Chile continues, and in the following note we will let you know who will receive the third and fourth doses during the current day.

Who gets the third dose today, March 27?

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health, the people who have to attend vaccinations today are those who have their complete schedule until November 21, 2021.

In the case of children, those who are three years old or older can receive the first dose. Meanwhile, the second dose will correspond to those inoculated with Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, with at least 28 days elapsed since the first dose. Pregnant women can also be vaccinated.

Who gets the fourth dose today, March 27?

The fourth dose will be administered to people 18 years of age or older who have received their booster dose or third dose by September 26, 2021.

Immunocompromised people, for their part, will be able to receive the vaccine, as long as they have been inoculated with the booster dose until November 21, 2021. Health officials who received the booster dose until November 21 last also can be inoculated.