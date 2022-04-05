covid vaccination certificate from Colombia was approved by the European Union

The European Commission (EC) adopted two decisions which it considers equivalent to that of the European Union (EU) digital covid certificates from Colombia and Malaysia.

Brussels specified in a statement that the two countries are now connected to the EU system and that the community club will accept Colombian certificates and malaysians “under the same conditions” than the document of the twenty-seven member nations.

“With more than 1.7 billion certificates issued to date, our work to facilitate the safe journey continues”, declared the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, who indicated that with Colombia and Malaysia are already 64 countries and territories connected to the European Union system.