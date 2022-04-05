covid vaccination certificate from Colombia was approved by the European Union
The European Commission (EC) adopted two decisions which it considers equivalent to that of the European Union (EU) digital covid certificates from Colombia and Malaysia.
Brussels specified in a statement that the two countries are now connected to the EU system and that the community club will accept Colombian certificates and malaysians “under the same conditions” than the document of the twenty-seven member nations.
“With more than 1.7 billion certificates issued to date, our work to facilitate the safe journey continues”, declared the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, who indicated that with Colombia and Malaysia are already 64 countries and territories connected to the European Union system.
The Brussels decision on Colombia and Malaysia entered into force on April 2although it was reported until this Monday about it.
The European Union commented that, with the vaccination certificate against covid-19, travelers should not, in principle, “be subject to additional restrictions such as testing or quarantine, regardless of their place of departure.”
Those who do not have the card, and wish to travel to one of the member countries of the European Union, they must take a test before or after their arrival. In addition, they may be required to self-quarantine or self-isolate when arriving from particularly affected areas.