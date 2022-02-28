COVID vaccination concludes in CDMX, but what about the laggards? – The financial

The From March 2 to 4, stragglers from the capital will be able to apply for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Weapons Room and in the Center for Naval Studies in Health Sciences (CENCIS) of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar).

Laggard care plan is available for all adults who are due for their booster dose, as well as the second dose of the Sputnik V, Pfizer, Astra Zeneca and Sinovac vaccines.

This conference will also allow the application of the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine to adults who have not been inoculated against COVID-19.

For lagging young people between 15 and 17 years old and between 12 and 13 years old with comorbidities, the application of the first two doses of the vaccine will be available.

This Saturday, the capital government terminated the vaccination plan in Mexico City, which lasted 55 consecutive weeks and resulted in more than 21 million inoculations.

The Secretary of Health of Mexico City (Sedesa) added that in this last week (corresponding to the vaccination day for people from 18 to 29 years old) One million 191 thousand 296 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were applied.

These are the venues and vaccines that will be applied for stragglers

Weapons Room

Reinforcement to anyone over 18 years old.

Second dose for people vaccinated with Sputnik-V .

First dose for over 18 years with Sputnik-V.

Address: Viaducto Río de la Piedad Gate 6, Granjas México, Iztacalco, postal code: 08400, CDMX.

CENCIS Marina

First and second dose to young people from 15 to 17 years old (includes 14-year-olds who turn 15 before December 31, 2022).

(includes 14-year-olds who turn 15 before December 31, 2022). First and second dose to young people aged 12 and 13 with comorbidities.

Second dose of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

First doses for people over 18 years of age with Sputnik-V.

Address: Calzada de la Virgen, Coapa, Exejido de San Pablo Tepetlapa, Coyoacán, postal code: 04849, CDMX.

Lagging behind: What are the requirements to receive the COVID vaccine?

Access the Mi Vacuna platform to register if you want to request your vaccine booster against COVID-19 and print your file. This step also applies to minors between 15 and 17 and from 12 years of age with comorbidities.

against COVID-19 and print your file. This step also applies to minors between 15 and 17 and from 12 years of age with comorbidities. In case of being late from the second dose, you can go with your certificate of the first application of the vaccine.

of the vaccine. For all the lagging people who come to apply their second dose of the COVID vaccine, identification will be required.

Government analyzes continuing vaccination in girls and boys over 5 years old

The president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, noted that his administration is currently analyzing the possibility of applying vaccines against COVID-19 in children from 5 years of age.

“Yes, it is being reviewed according to what is recommended in these cases […] There are certain caveats. We are taking care that it is in accordance with the health protocol, what the WHO recommends in these cases and that the vaccine be used well, for everyone, but that it be applied to the most vulnerable and may have more risks, ”said AMLO in his morning conference on February 22.

Claudia Sheinbaum mentioned, in a press conference held at the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office, that indications are expected from the Federal Government to begin the application of vaccines to children under 15 years of age.

He also pointed out that there will be permanent care modules for laggards of the COVID vaccinewhich will be announced by Sedesa in the coming days.