COVID vaccination for children over 5 years of age? AMLO’s government already analyzes it – El Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that his administration Yes is analyzing vaccinate children over 5 years of age against COVID-19.

Questioned on this issue during Tuesday’s morning press conference, the president assured that his government will make the decision under the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the availability of biologicals, prioritizing the most vulnerable groups.

“Yes, it is being reviewed according to what is recommended in these cases […] There are certain caveats. We are taking care that it is in accordance with the health protocol, what the WHO recommends in these cases and that the vaccine be used well, for everyone, but that it be applied to the most vulnerable and may have more risks, ”said AMLO.

In this regard, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, stated that the government has no resistance that eventuallyif the evidence is convincing, girls and boys could receive protection against the coronavirus.

“We have no resistance to the fact that eventually, if the evidence is convincing that this protection is needed in girls and boys, they could be considered. From the beginning we raised it, but we are going to analyze it dynamically”, the official pointed out.

However, the person responsible for managing the pandemic in Mexico said that the risks of vaccinating boys and girls may outweigh the benefits.

“Any pharmaceutical product can have consequences. The risk is very low, fortunately the vaccine is safe, but when you think about the balance of risk against benefit, when there is a low benefit, it may be that the risk outweighs”, López-Gatell mentioned.

One of the risks pointed out by the Undersecretary of Health is myocarditis, a condition that has been reported by some people vaccinated with biologicals with technology messenger RNAsuch as those of Pfizer and Moderna.

“Some complications such as myocarditiswhich is inflammation of the heart, occur in very low probabilitybut if it is compared with the probability that it will be beneficial (the vaccine) in a population with very low risk, it can be tied, or you can even tip the balance to say ‘I better not take the risk’because the benefit is very low, even when the danger of harm is also very low”, he asserted.